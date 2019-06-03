Apex (CPX) Hits Market Cap of $4.75 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Apex has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Bit-Z. Apex has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $79,073.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00017007 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,982,330 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LBank and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

