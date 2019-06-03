AO World (AO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

AO World (LON:AO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AO World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 145 ($1.89).

LON:AO opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $525.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81. AO World has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.50 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

