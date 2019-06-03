AO World (AO) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AO. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AO World from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on AO World from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a report on Friday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AO World has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 145 ($1.89).

AO World stock opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.46) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50. The firm has a market cap of $525.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81. AO World has a twelve month low of GBX 87.50 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.40 ($2.28).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

