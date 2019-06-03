Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.64 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.38.

NYSE:BUD opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $106.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Anheuser Busch Inbev’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is presently 48.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth about $1,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 77,956 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 230.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,571 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

