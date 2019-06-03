Anglo American plc (AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,253.33 ($29.44).

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

In other Anglo American news, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.60 ($26,027.18). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,001 ($26.15) per share, with a total value of £9,464.73 ($12,367.35). Insiders acquired a total of 1,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,284 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON AAL traded up GBX 24.60 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,919.60 ($25.08). 2,939,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

