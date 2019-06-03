Analyzing PROS (PRO) and Endava (DAVA)

PROS (NYSE:PRO) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -30.36% -188.83% -9.45% Endava 9.59% 30.34% 20.74%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PROS and Endava, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 2 7 1 2.90 Endava 0 4 2 0 2.33

PROS currently has a consensus target price of $53.11, suggesting a potential downside of 6.33%. Endava has a consensus target price of $29.40, suggesting a potential downside of 21.47%. Given PROS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PROS is more favorable than Endava.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROS and Endava’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $197.02 million 10.90 -$64.24 million ($1.09) -52.02 Endava $293.10 million 6.77 $25.55 million $0.71 52.73

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endava, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Endava beats PROS on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc. offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis. The company offers solutions for selling improvement, including PROS Smart CPQ that automates the quoting process by enabling sales teams, partners, and end customers on e-commerce platforms; and PROS Opportunity Detection solutions, which enhances sales productivity, accelerates quota attainment, and delivers data-driven product recommendations. It also provides PROS pricing solutions comprising PROS Control, a platform for price measurement, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, a prescriptive price guidance solution. In addition, the company provides PROS airline revenue optimization solutions consisting of PROS Airline Revenue Management, PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, and PROS Airline Group Sales for enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise. Further, it offers Airline e-commerce suite of products, such as PROS Airline Shopping and PROS Airline Merchandising that provide airlines with shopping and merchandising capabilities. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of implementation and configuration, consulting, and training; and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial, B2B services, cargo, chemicals and energy, consumer goods, insurance, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through go-to-market partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

