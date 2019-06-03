Analyzing Altair Engineering (ALTR) and Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

This table compares Altair Engineering and Benefitfocus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $396.38 million 6.84 $13.72 million $0.37 103.00 Benefitfocus $258.72 million 3.57 -$52.63 million ($1.49) -19.03

Altair Engineering has higher revenue and earnings than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering 2.62% 11.56% 6.19% Benefitfocus -20.04% N/A -18.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Benefitfocus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Altair Engineering and Benefitfocus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 4 3 0 2.43 Benefitfocus 0 4 6 0 2.60

Altair Engineering currently has a consensus price target of $39.78, indicating a potential upside of 4.39%. Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $53.10, indicating a potential upside of 87.24%. Given Benefitfocus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Benefitfocus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems. The company offers software products in the areas of design, modeling, visualization; physics simulation; data intelligence; cloud computing; and Internet of Things for decision making in product design and development, manufacturing, energy management and exploration, financial services, health care, and retail operations. It also provides consulting, training, and implementation services; and client engineering services to support customers with ongoing product design and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. The company's products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Consolidated Billing & Payment, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and COBRA Administration, a solution for employers that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. In addition, it provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.