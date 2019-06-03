Analysts Set TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Target Price at $57.08

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.08.

THS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.86. The company had a trading volume of 599,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Wilkins sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $109,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 10,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $604,695.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,463.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,609 shares of company stock valued at $836,161. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 45.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

