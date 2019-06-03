Analysts Set Balchem Co. (BCPC) Price Target at $112.33

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $101.00 price target on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Pivotal Research lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Balchem by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.77. 8,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,498. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.11. Balchem has a 52 week low of $73.16 and a 52 week high of $117.79.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.57 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Balchem will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

