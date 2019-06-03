Analysts Expect Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) will report sales of $8.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aratana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $8.80 million. Aratana Therapeutics posted sales of $4.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $39.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $39.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.55 million, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aratana Therapeutics.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PETX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aratana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.76 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aratana Therapeutics by 849.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 515,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Aratana Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,044,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aratana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aratana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PETX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.66. 45,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,885. Aratana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc, a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States. Its product portfolio includes small molecule therapeutics and therapeutic candidates. The company markets NOCITA, a post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; and canine osteosarcoma vaccine, live listeria vector for the treatment of dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma in the United States.

