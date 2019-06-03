Analysts Anticipate CannTrust Holdings Inc (CTST) to Announce ($0.03) Earnings Per Share

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.14 (Strong Buy) from the seven analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and six have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. CannTrust’s rating score has improved by 24% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $9.36 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.03) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CannTrust an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTST has been the topic of several research reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating on shares of CannTrust in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CannTrust in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.69 price target on the stock. Paradigm Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CannTrust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,874,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,396,000. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in CannTrust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

CTST stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,647. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CannTrust has a 52 week low of C$4.35 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of $544.56 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 4.02.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. CannTrust had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of C$16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

