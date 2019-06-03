Amoveo (VEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.99 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for about $94.24 or 0.01102632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $1,874.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $714.67 or 0.08361096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037075 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013033 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000584 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 65,375 coins and its circulating supply is 63,570 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

