AMO Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.32 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $83,226.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00376262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.02600456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00159860 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004069 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,972,250,815 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.