American International Group Inc (AIG) Receives $55.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,104,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,519,409,000 after purchasing an additional 225,775 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,573,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $889,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,946,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,850,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,591,000 after purchasing an additional 159,713 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4,353.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,224,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,092,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,734. American International Group has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.52. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 109.40%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.