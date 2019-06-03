American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.93.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.16. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $89.01.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $947,250.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $377,799.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,885 shares of company stock worth $1,955,499. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,026.9% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.