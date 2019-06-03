American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,883,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of American Campus Communities worth $803,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.42. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 13.39%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/american-campus-communities-inc-acc-stake-lowered-by-blackrock-inc.html.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.