AMERCO Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $9.31 Per Share (UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for AMERCO in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst I. Gilson now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $9.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.93. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for AMERCO’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $9.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

UHAL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $368.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $316.00 and a 12-month high of $403.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.82.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $725.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.23 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 21,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

