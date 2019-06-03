Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $546,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alphabet to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,327.30.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,106.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

