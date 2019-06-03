Alphabet (GOOGL) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended very negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a coverage optimism score of -3.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the information services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,327.30.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,106.50 on Monday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $768.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

