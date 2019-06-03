Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.22.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.95. 1,161,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,786. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.01 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 24.04%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

In other news, Director William R. Harker sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $3,531,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,089,819 shares of company stock worth $237,568,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $2,754,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 277,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

