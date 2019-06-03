Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Holdings Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $137.50 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $137.36 and a 1-year high of $250.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.04). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 11.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADS. Stephens downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.42.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

