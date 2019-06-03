Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 73,018 Shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 44.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,018 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 1.3% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $41,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $485.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $500.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total transaction of $491,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,396.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.31, for a total value of $130,371.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,307.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,732 shares of company stock worth $1,775,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.18.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

