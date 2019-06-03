Allen Investment Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 842.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,348 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DATA. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Tableau Software by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Tableau Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tableau Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Tableau Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Tableau Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

DATA opened at $112.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tableau Software Inc has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $136.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $148,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $641,221.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,572.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,113 shares of company stock worth $6,312,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tableau Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Tableau Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

