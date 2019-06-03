Alchemint Standards (SDS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,107.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $347,087.00 and approximately $6,107.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00378861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.43 or 0.02546577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00156374 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004146 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

