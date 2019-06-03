Ajo LP Sells 1,134,592 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,870,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,134,592 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $111,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $45.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In related news, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.68.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

