Ajo LP Buys 604,694 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Ajo LP increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,983,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604,694 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for 1.1% of Ajo LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $207,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $160,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,295 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $75.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $83.36.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.94.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

