Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Raised by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $203.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $210.15.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $167.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

In related news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

