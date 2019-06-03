AIDUS TOKEN (AID) Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $4.20 million and $2.03 million worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIDUS TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $730.21 or 0.08429309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037166 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000606 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Profile

AIDUS TOKEN (AID) is a token. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

