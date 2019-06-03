AGF Investments Inc. Has $680,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,872,000 after purchasing an additional 341,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,869,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,710 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,430,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,089,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 699,954 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,491,000 after purchasing an additional 584,238 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $31.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

