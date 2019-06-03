AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in AdvanSix by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Sansone bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.37 per share, for a total transaction of $109,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,861 shares in the company, valued at $516,225.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,492.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AdvanSix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

ASIX opened at $24.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $714.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.96. AdvanSix Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

