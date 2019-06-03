AES Corp (AES) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,309 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AES were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,489,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after buying an additional 53,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in AES by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,854,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,960,000 after buying an additional 4,727,278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AES by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,582,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,570,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,482,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.34. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1365 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AES Corp (AES) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/aes-corp-aes-shares-sold-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.