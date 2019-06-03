Aecom (ACM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Aecom (NYSE:ACM) to post $5.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.25 billion. Aecom reported sales of $5.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full year sales of $20.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $20.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $21.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ACM. ValuEngine upgraded Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other Aecom news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $752,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,117.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $268,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.33. 1,376,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,828. Aecom has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

