Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,584 Shares of TIER REIT Inc (TIER)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TIER REIT were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TIER REIT by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 349,711 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of TIER REIT by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIER stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. TIER REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 11,250 shares of TIER REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $320,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 2,250 shares of TIER REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $58,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,626. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TIER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIER REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of TIER REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.26 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TIER REIT from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

