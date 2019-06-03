Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,356,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,983,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,075.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR opened at $44.97 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $39.84 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

