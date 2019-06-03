Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,851 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of USB stock opened at $50.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

