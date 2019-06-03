AdEx (ADX) Market Capitalization Tops $12.46 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, IDEX and Huobi. AdEx has a total market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $745,996.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00377339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.12 or 0.02768292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00155124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004313 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Liqui, Huobi, IDEX, Upbit, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Gatecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.