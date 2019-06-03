Actinium Hits Market Capitalization of $146,098.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Actinium has a market cap of $146,098.00 and approximately $854.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000345 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 10,959,350 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

