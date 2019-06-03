Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 430,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

