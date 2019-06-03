Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Shares Up 6.8%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. 1,322,470 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,047,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several research firms have commented on AXAS. ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $168.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,477,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 253,765 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 3,993,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,814 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Shares Up 6.8%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/abraxas-petroleum-axas-shares-up-6-8.html.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.