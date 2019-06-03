826 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 631.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.03. 57,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,323. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $841,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIF. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $152.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.63.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

