$809.55 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce sales of $809.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $818.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.60 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $796.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $4,322,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,527,804.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,655,000 after purchasing an additional 117,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,245 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,940,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,041 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 143.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,965,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,559,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,062,000 after purchasing an additional 464,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

