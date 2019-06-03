$72.80 Million in Sales Expected for Control4 Corp (CTRL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) will report sales of $72.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Control4’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.96 million and the highest is $75.26 million. Control4 reported sales of $69.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Control4 will report full year sales of $287.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.79 million to $296.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $317.86 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $324.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Control4.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.64 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

CTRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen lowered Control4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Control4 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other news, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $554,898.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,317.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $84,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,944 shares of company stock valued at $662,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Control4 by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Control4 by 3,466.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Control4 by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Control4 by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Control4 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.67. 263,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Control4 has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

