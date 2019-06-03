6,666 Shares in Montage Resources Corp (MR) Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Axar Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,755,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John K. Reinhart acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $85,035. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

MR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Montage Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montage Resources Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

