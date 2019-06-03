4,924 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Handelsbanken downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $48.61 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

NYSE:NVO opened at $47.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.28% and a net margin of 33.60%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

