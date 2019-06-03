$477.65 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will report sales of $477.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $512.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $526.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

WLL stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.94.

In other news, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after purchasing an additional 373,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 21.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,788,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $151,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,207 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,524,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,214 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,903,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 77.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,631,000 after purchasing an additional 709,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

