3,701 Shares in Unilever N.V. (UL) Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,931,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,471,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,277,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,739,000 after buying an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unilever by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,526 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Unilever by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 465,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE UL opened at $60.91 on Monday. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4641 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

