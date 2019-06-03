$362.49 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $362.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.60 million to $371.71 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $333.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. National Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

In related news, Director Bates Ann Torre acquired 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,965 shares of company stock valued at $280,478 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 263.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 302,456 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,160,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 57,250 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. 1,601,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.63. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 9.04%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

