$286.25 Million in Sales Expected for InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) to announce $286.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.49 million. InnerWorkings reported sales of $281.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. InnerWorkings had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $267.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.13 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. InnerWorkings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, EVP Oren B. Azar purchased 10,000 shares of InnerWorkings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,867.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after buying an additional 93,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 2,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK opened at $3.39 on Monday. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $177.88 million, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.55.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

