$240.06 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Corp (ARES) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will report $240.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.68 million. Ares Management posted sales of $194.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $981.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $968.80 million to $992.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $224.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,808,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after purchasing an additional 396,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 278,783 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 940,186 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $29,366,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ares Management by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193,695 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,367. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

