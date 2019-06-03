21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) Shares Bought by Dalton Investments LLC

Dalton Investments LLC boosted its position in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547,060 shares during the quarter. 21Vianet Group makes up about 4.9% of Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,872,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 563,529 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 494,240 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 746,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 448,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 213,994 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNET. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $821.21 million, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.21. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.55 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

